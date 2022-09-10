10th anniversary concert for Military Wives Choirs at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral was the scene for a special 10th anniversary concert performance by the Military Wives Choirs.

The charity is a community of nearly 2,000 women across the UK in more than 70 choirs both in this country and internationally.

They all unite and come together with shared interests of singing and a common bond of being married to military personnel.

Military Wives Choirs turned 10 years old as a charity this year, and to mark the occasion a special performance was held inside Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, September 2.

Classic arrangements of the choir’s favourite songs were intertwined with individual readings from members, all under the baton of artistic director Hilary Davan Wetton.

The charity is an open community that actively welcomes women whose lives are currently impacted by their military connections.

