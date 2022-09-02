£2m Grantham home with sauna offers panoramic countryside views
A meticulously designed modern home
A breathtaking five-bedroom Huf Haus offering 360 degree views of the sweeping Lincolnshire countryside, as well as a sauna, gym and jacuzzi, has been listed for just shy of £2 million.
The property, listed by estate agents Fine & Country (view the full listing here) at a guide price of £1,850,000, is located in the village of Aisby, around six miles between Grantham and Sleaford, and possesses stunning views from every room across three floors.
A state-of-the-art design comes with an open plan kitchen/diner area, as well as plenty of innovative features that would make you the envy of your friends – including a balcony, large gym, sauna, jacuzzi and even a grand piano.
The site also has planning permission to transform a barn into a separate private dwelling, offering yet more living space to an already expansive Huf Haus property.
A Huf Haus build is a kit house designed by the owner and a specialist architect, with the whole property prefabricated to exact specifications at a factory near Cologne in Germany, owned by German manufacturing company Huf Haus.
This 2004 post and beam construction is a demonstration of the Huf Haus work, creating a slick modern home designed around stunning Lincolnshire countryside.
The current owners said of the home: “The house is so well built and of such good quality it is going to be difficult to find something to equal it.
“The windows are all double-glazed and most have automatic external metal blinds to regulate the temperatures so it’s warm in winter and cool in summer.
“The house offers a lot of flexibility in terms of use of spaces – for instance, both the office and the gym have been lounges in the past, in fact the latter made an ideal extra TV room for the children. There is so much space for everyone of all ages.”
Lets take a closer look for ourselves: