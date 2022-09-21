A15 closed north of Lincoln

An incident on the A15, north of Lincoln, had caused long queues this morning.

Queues formed in both directions just before 8am on Wednesday, September 21.

Drivers in the area reported that traffic was at a standstill around Caenby Corner and RAF Scampton.

AA Traffic states: “Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A15 southbound between A15 and Ermine Crescent. Average speed ten mph.”

The nature of the incident is not yet clear.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.