Appeal: Have you seen missing Hayley?
We are appealing for help and information to find missing Hayley
We are appealing for help and information to help find Hayley.
She was last seen at 7.30am this morning in the Colsterworth area. She is described as being white, around 5ft 4in in height, with shoulder-length purple hair, and walks with a walking stick. She is thought to have been wearing a pink hooded jumper and red trousers, and carrying a black Harry Potter rucksack.
We are concerned for Hayley’s welfare. If you’ve seen her or know where she might be please call us on 101 quoting incident 321 of 07/09/2022.