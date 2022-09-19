Boston mourns Queen as funeral screened at St Botolph’s Church

Mourners in Boston gathered at Boston St Botolph’s Church on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A big screen at The Stump was one of several locations across the county people could gather.

Around 60 people attended the church to watch the monarch’s journey to Westminster Abbey and mourn together during the service.

Head Verger at the church Adam Kelk said: “It was really moving… a really fitting tribute to Her Majesty.

“It’s about being together that sense of community and doing it all as a nation, not just here at St Botolph’s but throughout the lands of both the Commonwealth and the Realms.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign at the helm of the British monarchy came to an end on September 8, as Her Majesty peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.

Her funeral took place on Monday morning followed by a procession to Wellington Arch.