Burghley Horse Trials 2022 graced with Royal visit

The project saw new gullies and a larger drainage pipe installed under Sudbrooke Road to help prevent surface water flooding in the village near Lincoln.

After a number of incidents of surface water flooding in Scothern in recent years – including inside homes and businesses – this project was devised to increase drainage capacity and create a new outfall where surface water will drain away.

Work started in April and was originally due to finish later this month, but instead has finished ahead of schedule and the road reopened on Friday (2 September 2022).

The improved drainage should stop water blocking the road during periods of adverse weather and help prevent future surface water flooding to homes around Sudbrooke Road.

The contractor for the scheme, Fox (Owmby), has donated four reading benches to Ellison Boulters CE Academy in Scothern as a gesture of goodwill and for further community benefit.

The county council also used the opportunity to carry-out road resurfacing in the village, reducing disruption to local residents by preventing the need for further road closures in the near future.

The project is part of Lincolnshire County Council’s Flood and Drainage Development Fund; a £2.2m investment to help improve drainage in a number of areas across the county where surface water flooding has been an ongoing issue.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive member for the environment on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m pleased to see work now complete in Scothern and homes and businesses in this area better protected from the devastating impacts of flooding. And finishing ahead of schedule is a real testament to the hard work of the teams.

“Flood alleviation in one of the council’s key priorities, and we committed an extra £2.2m to tackle drainage issues in some of the worst affected areas.

“We’ve seen again in recent weeks how unpredictable and damaging surface water flooding can be, and we’ll continue to work with our partners to do what we can to protect our communities from flooding.”

Chair of Scothern Parish Council, Cathryn Nicoll, expressed her appreciation for the county council scheme. She said: “We were delighted when we heard that funding had been secured to complete the scheme to alleviate surface water flooding in the Sudbrooke Road area of Scothern, a problem which had been going on for some considerable years.

“During the works, Lincolnshire County Council staff and the contractors were very approachable and willing talk to representatives of the Parish Council and indeed any other resident who asked questions, and were always friendly.

“Residents in the Sudbrooke Road area of Scothern are now looking forward to the results of a job well done and the surface water flooding situation being resolved.”