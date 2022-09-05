Burghley Horse Trials 2022 graced with Royal visit

Princess Anne was in attendance at this year’s Burghley Horse Trials near Stamford, as some of the world’s top equestrian riders competed for a £100,000 prize.
The annual Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is one of the leading three-day events in the horse riding world, often described as the pinnacle of equestrian eventing across the globe.
It was a successful return for the three-day event, after the 2020 and 2021 competitions were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Princess Anne sported an all-red outfit as she attended the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire on Sunday 4th September 2022. | Photo: CountryB Photography
| Photo: CountryB Photography
Some of the top world ranking event riders took part, and there was even a royal presence as Zara Tindall competed on Class Affair over the weekend, and Princess Anne arrived to watch on Sunday.
The Princess Royal was seen flying out to Burghley House via helicopter on Sunday to attend the trials, offering support to her daughter Zara Tindall and also posing for photographs with event winners.
Piggy March the Land Rover Burghley 2022 Winner. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Piggy March and Vanir Kamira topped the Land Rovery Burghley Horse Trials 2022, becoming the 14th horse to win both Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley. | Photo: CountryB Photography
The trials were won by British rider Piggy March, riding 17-year-old horse Vanir Kamira and taking home the £100,000 top prize as a result.
Lincolnshire rider Ros Canter also took part in the competition, but unfortunately failed to finish inside the top 10 – while Stamford-based Phil Brown made his debut at Burghley this year.
Ros Canter on Pencos Crown Jewel, based at Hallington in Lincolnshire, put on a display for the Burghley crowd in the showjumping. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Reigning world champion, Ros Canter, Lincolnshire rider, ended the dressage in sixth place with a score of 24.2 excited crowd at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. | Photo: CountryB Photography
See more photos from CountryB Photography below:
Spectators filled the stands to watch the world’s top eventers in action including New Zealand rider Tim Price. | Photo: CountryB Photography
| Photo: CountryB Photography
| Photo: CountryB Photography
Ros Canter on Pencos Crown Jewel flying the Lincolnshire flag in a nail biting round of showjumping at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. | Photo: CountryB Photography
The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials crowd watches on as Jonelle Price, New Zealand rider, flies through lion bridge fence. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Wills Oakden leaps into the water at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, Burghley House providing a picturesque but challenging setting for cross country. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Phil Brown, Stamford based, made his Burghley debut on Harry Robinson. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Ros Canter on Penco’s Crown Jewel jumping clear to slot into 9th place at the end of cross country day. The mare’s debut at Burghley Horse Trials. | Photo: CountryB Photography
World No 1 eventer, Oliver Townend, tackles the tough 5* cross country course at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, but fails to finish after falling at the penultimate fence. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Princess Anne flying into the Lincolnshire Burghley site for the final day of the Land Rover Burghley horse Trails 2022. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Ros Canter on Pencos Crown Jewel dropped down the order from fifth overnight to finish 11th, after a number of fences down in the showjumping. | Photo: CountryB Photography
Tom Jackson, runner-up on his debut at the Land Rover Bughley Horse Trials awarded the runner-up trophy by Princess Anne.