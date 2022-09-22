Case closed for woman who snapped finger of care home support worker

She was given absolute discharge due to her learning difficulties

A woman who snapped the little finger of a support worker at a Lincolnshire care home was given an absolute discharge.

Donna Davy, 36, was a resident at HealthLinc House, a specialist learning disability and autism care home in Welton, when the assault happened on 26 September, 2020.

Miss Davy was unable to enter a plea to the allegation because of her learning and emotional difficulties.

However a jury at Lincoln Crown Court was asked to consider if Miss Davy had carried out the assault and found that she did.

A sentence hearing at Lincoln Crown Court was told Miss Davy had been shouting and swearing at the female support worker, and then grabbed at her face.

When the support worker raised her hands, Miss Davy took hold of her little finger and snapped it, causing a fracture.

The court heard only three sentencing options were open to the judge passing sentence on Miss Davy; a hospital order, a probation supervision order or an absolute discharge.

Judge Simon Hirst said the psychiatrists who had examined Miss Davy had concluded that the criteria for her to be detained under the Mental Health Act were not met, so a Hospital Order could not be made in her case.

Enquiries with the local authority whose care Miss Davy is now in showed she was being well looked after with access to alll the community supervision she requires.

In those circumstances Judge Hirst decided a supervision order would add little to her overall situation.

“All I am left with is an absolute discharge,” Judge Hirst concluded. “And that is the sentence.”