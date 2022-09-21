Charter Day in Cleethorpes to be marked with service of commemoration

In 1936, King Edward VIII granted Cleethorpes Charter status.

Today, 86 years on, the day is still firmly fixed in the minds of resort residents who have championed Cleethorpes – and who celebrate its emergence as a leading east coast resort with a wave of improvements taking place.

In the last few years, Government grants and local investments have seen many changes along the seafront and through the town and there is more to come following the development of the Cleethorpes Masterplan, something to shape the resort’s future for the years ahead.

“We are ever proud of Cleethorpes both as a wonderful resort, but also as a community with people who love where they live and care for those around them. Of those people there are many who are extremely proud of what we have here and how that Charter Day back in 1936 really instilled such pride,” said Cllr Keith Brookes, who was a former member of the old Cleethorpes Borough Council and is a long-standing resort representative on North East Lincolnshire Council.

This year, Charter Day will be marked with a service of commemoration outside St Peter’s Church on St Peter’s Avenue, followed by light refreshments at the town hall.

A competition to commemorate Cleethorpes Charter Day will be launched by Discover North East Lincolnshire, the tourism brand for Cleethorpes and the area, in partnership with the Charter Trustees of Cleethorpes Town Hall. The amazing prize giveaway package features artwork by local artists including a framed print by Vanessa Whittleton, a set of Cleethorpes coasters by Eve Leoni Art, a Cleethorpes print tea towel by Fran Young and a set of notelets by Sarah Palmer of House with the Blue Door.