Cleethorpes Jungle Zoo left with ‘no option’ but closure after near £80k bill hikes
Staff are working to rehome the animals
An avalanche of increased running costs have left a zoo in Cleethorpes with no option but to close down, after bosses needed to find an extra ‘£80-90,000 a year’ just to pay bills.
The Jungle Zoo on Kings Road in Cleethorpes announced it will be closing for the final time on Sunday, October 2, following steep rises in running costs for the business.
The business describes itself as an interactive zoo with exotic animals from all over the world, including tortoises, various reptiles, parrots and much more.
Bosses have said they are left with no option but to close the site down after hikes in rent and utility bills, an issue facing millions of people and businesses across the UK.
With the closing date fast approaching, staff are working tirelessly to rehome the animals at the zoo and make sure they will not be majorly affected by this abrupt end to the business.
Sharon Gledhill, owner at The Jungle Zoo, said: “They’re all going to the collections, universities, colleges all dotted around the country, farm parks. We’ve all been working really hard over the last few weeks to get everybody organised and off to their forever homes.”
Regular visitors to the zoo have expressed disappointment at the site closing down, but the positive news of the future of the animals being secured has provided some respite.