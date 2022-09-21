Councils’ websites and phone systems crash

Many Lincolnshire organisations have been affected

Several Lincolnshire councils’ websites and phone systems have gone down this morning.

This is reportedly due to a large outage affecting businesses across Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

Councils say that the issue should hopefully be resolved soon.

Authorities in the South East Lincolnshire Partnership have tweeted: “The council’s internet and site link service providers have advised that there is a large outage impacting a number of organisations in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

“During this time, there may be service disruption issues for residents and businesses using our website.

“Our suppliers are working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible and we will update once it has been resolved. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

City of Lincoln Council has asked that non-urgent enquiries are directed to [email protected] or held for later in the week.

South Kesteven District Council has also asked that customers bear with them while the problem is resolved.