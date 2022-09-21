Dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre
After a number of anti-social behaviour incidents
A 36 hour dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre from 5.30pm today, Wednesday, after a number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents in the area.
Local police teams have authorised the order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
The order applies to and includes the following:
- John Adams Way
- Horncastle Road
- Norfolk Street
- Fydell Street
- The railway track alongside Asda
- Lister Way
- Notable West Street
- Market Place
- Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.