36 seconds ago

Dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre

After a number of anti-social behaviour incidents
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A 36 hour dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre from 5.30pm today, Wednesday, after a number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents in the area.

Local police teams have authorised the order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order applies to and includes the following:

  • John Adams Way
  • Horncastle Road
  • Norfolk Street
  • Fydell Street
  • The railway track alongside Asda
  • Lister Way
  • Notable West Street
  • Market Place
  • Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.