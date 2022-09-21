Event to encourage more female firefighters in Lincolnshire

Women who are interested in becoming On Call firefighters in Lincolnshire can come along to Sleaford fire station on 2 October to find out more about the role.

Firefighters and the recruitment team will be on hand to answer any questions on topics such as the recruitment process, fitness requirements and available shifts.

Run as a drop-in event between 10am and 2pm, the event is tailored to address barriers and concerns that traditionally put women off joining the service.

Watch Manager, Julia Whitfield, said: “Being a firefighter is a rewarding career, but there is still an incorrect perception that men are more suited to the role than women.

“Women continue to be under-represented in the fire service and we’re keen to show that everyone is judged on their own abilities and nothing else.

“The skills needed are not just about being physically fit but problem-solving, team-working and being able to stay calm in a crisis. Shifts can be flexible and fit around other commitments in your life.

“Come along to our open event and see how you can make a difference to people’s lives – starting with your own.”

This event will be held at Sleaford joint fire and ambulance station on Eastgate in Sleaford on Sunday 2 October from 10am until 2pm. There’s no need to book- you can just drop in.

An all female crew of firefighters are doing a tour during the weekend of 24th and 25th September to promote the event – come along and meet them to chat about their experiences at:

Saturday 24th September:

9am Tesco, Sleaford

10.30am Tesco, Bourne

1pm Asda, Grantham

3pm Morrisons, Stamford

Sunday 25th September:

10am Springfields, Spalding

12pm Tesco, Holbeach

2pm Long Sutton town

More information about becoming an On-Call firefighter can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr