Ex-Lincolnshire Police officer accused of abusing powers for a sexual purpose

He resigned from the force in 2019

A former Lincolnshire Police officer has been charged over allegations that he abused his powers for a sexual purpose when a serving cop.

Former PC Shaun Wheeler has been charged with two counts of misconduct in public office in relation to the allegations following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

It is alleged that the 56-year-old engaged in sexual acts and inappropriate communications with one woman between July 2017 and March 2018 while on duty.

It is also alleged that he engaged in inappropriate, sexually motivated communications with another woman between January and March 2019 while on duty. He had met both women through the course of his duties.

Wheeler will appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 6, 2022.

The IOPC received a referral from the force in February 2019 and investigated the allegations against PC Wheeler, who resigned from the force later that year.

At the end of the investigation in August 2020, the IOPC decided the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charges of misconduct in public office.