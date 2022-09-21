Fears of scam rise as Cost of Living crisis hits

Concerns also around poor vaping products, avian flu and new legislation for construction materials

Trading Standards bosses fear scams such as get rich quick schemes or fraud based around fuel and food could rise rapidly as the Cost of Living Crisis hits.

Officers told councillors that emerging issues for the next year or so would also focus on concerns over unsafe vaping products, avian flu and construction materials safety compliance laws.

Emma Milligan Principal Trading Standards officer said: “High inflation puts households and business under immense strain and the most vulnerable and disadvantaged are affected.

“We’re working at this and working with partner agencies but our fear is around food safety and making sure the food people are receiving is safe, and making sure consumers are not being put at a disadvantage… providing confidence they are getting what they pay for.

“Especially checking around petrol pumps, we know lots of people in Lincolnshire have oil to heat their property.

“We’re concerned around the rise in scams for consumers, those things that are too good to be true.

“We need to make sure that if you’re going to buy a product, something a little bit cheaper, that those products are still safe.

“We’re checking about that illegal supply, we know people still want to smoke and they might go to the illegal market so its about raising the awareness illegal products aren’t better.”

A successful year for Trading Standards

In 2020/21, Trading Standards supported 388 victims of scams.

It also seized more than 21,000 counterfeit items, nearly 10,000 unsafe items and more than 70k illicit cigarettes.

In total Trading Standards saw nine defendants sentenced in prosecutions brought by the service for offences relating to the supply of illicit tobacco. The combined penalties totalled 32.5 months imprisonment suspended, £484 fines and community punishment orders for 960 hours of unpaid work. The courts also required them to contribute £26,159.32 towards prosecution costs.

Elsewhere it responded to 576 requests for advice from local businesses

Unsafe vaping products high on list of concerns

Other major concerns for the service include unsafe vaping products.

Emma explained that a lot of products on the market have been found to not be legal – for example being counterfeit or having far too much nicotine in them.

The service is currently visiting schools and other organisations to educate people.

“These products are being used as stop smoking aids and we need to make sure the right products are out there,” said Emma.

Avian Flu is another big concern following an outbreak of 15 confirmed cases earlier this year

Further issues included new legislation around construction materials and illegal landings of undocumented or non-vaccinated pets.

Councillors worried over animal and child welfare

Councillors raised questions around veterinary skills shortages to tackle animal issues, as well as raised concerns over the safety of underage test purchasers and the right level of deterrence for those found with illicit products.

They were told staff were trained to work closely with animal health, while every measure was taken to ensure testers were safe.

They said there were other means to court to tackle illicit products, including closing shops down and using proceeds of crime to tackle income streams.