“Few greater honours” for police than supporting Queen’s funeral, says PCC

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones said there are “few greater honours” for officers from the county than supporting the Queen’s Funeral plans this week and that

As part of the Operation London Bridge plans, it is expected policing operations will last between 10-14 days and will involve support from forces across the UK.

Mr Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Every officer across the UK over the last 70 years has sworn an oath to keep the ‘Queen’s peace’ and has proudly worn the crown upon their uniform in recognition of their service to that end.

“There can be few greater honours for a servant of the Crown than to ensure the dignified and safe mourning of our monarch by the public and I am sure that every officer of Lincolnshire Police supporting these historic and poignant events across the country will feel that way and do us all proud.”

Each region of the UK has a required contribution towards national mobilisation although the allocation from local forces to the regional contribution is flexible based on local demand and capacity.

It is not yet known how many Lincolnshire Police officers will be assigned to help the national mourning.

Not all officers will be assigned to protecting the Queen or her funeral processions, but may be allocated to fill the gaps in other forces where needed.

Police bosses have been keen to reassure residents that everyday policing will not be impacted to a great extent.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesman said: “As part of the national policing operation related to the funeral of her Majesty the Queen, police forces have plans to ensure daily policing is in place.

“We are working closely with other emergency services and organisations to make sure that as many planned events as possible can go ahead safely whilst balancing it against the need to ensure that the policing requirements for national events and daily policing are met.”

Lincolnshire Police was asked for comment about its officers involvement but declined to provide one.

However, a previous statement from Chris Haward issued on the day of her death, September 8, said it had “been an honour to serve her”.

“From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.” he said.