Five arrests in Lincoln as armed officers respond to machete, assault and drug reports

Five people have been arrested following an assault in Ripon Street, Lincoln.

Our Force Control Room received a report that two men were carrying machetes at around 11.45am today, Friday 2 September. A male victim received a wound to his hand.

Armed officers were deployed to carry out a search of the area and were assisted by a police drone.

Two men were located in the Tempest Street area and arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three other men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. They have been taken into custody and will be questioned in due course. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 142 of 2 September.