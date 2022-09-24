Five generations of Lincolnshire family live together to save money during energy crisis
Their family home is also a bed & breakfast
Five generations of one family in Lincolnshire are all living together under one roof to save money during the energy crisis.
Doris, 95, lives with her son Paul and his wife Annette, their 51-year-old daughter Hazel, her daughter Emma (and her husband Aaron), and their son Jacob at St Nicholas House in Deeping St Nicholas, which the family also runs as a bed & breakfast.
Paul Tyson said: “The expenses have really sky rocketed. Prices have doubled certainly for the likes of oil, electricity, whether it’s even cooking oil, and food has increased.
“We have to absorb those prices because we just can’t pass those on, so everybody living together has made it more cost effective to do that.”
His daughter Hazel helps out at the bed & breakfast, and also works for an ambulance service to bring more money in.
She said: “Even as a single female, I could not see myself affording everything with the cost of living right now.
“If I wasn’t living here with my family where we do, doing what we do, I seriously don’t know what position I’d be in right now.”