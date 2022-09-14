Five-year-old Lincolnshire girl receives Royal surprise in post

A five-year-old girl from Brigg, North Lincolnshire, who has always been fascinated with the sadly departed Queen Elizabeth II, has received a wonderful royal surprise in the post.

Hallie wrote a letter to Her Majesty after becoming even more admiring of her during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at school when she was just four and after making a family trip to London.

In the meantime, with no response to Hallie’s letter, Queen Elizabeth sadly died.

However Hallie and her mum Laura couldn’t believe it when less than 24 hours following the Queen’s demise they received a beautiful letter from Her Majesty in the post, with a postmark from the day she died – a moment in history to be treasured.