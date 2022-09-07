Former chapel to become Sleaford village shop

It’s been unused for many years

A disused chapel near Sleaford has been given permission to reopen as a convenience store.

The building on Main Street, Dorrington, has fallen into a state of disrepair after being closed for many years.

Mr Arumagam applied to North Kesteven District Council for permission earlier this year.

The former chapel’s appearance will be improved and repairs to the brickwork and roof will be carried out.

It promises to take a “sympathetic and sensitive approach to the conversion of the building.

“The proposed works provide a sustainable use class for the building that will ensure it is well maintained and provide a much needed service to the local community (now and in the future).”

The council has approved the conversion and new use for the chapel.

The report says: “The reopening of a community facility for the benefit of local residents which also contributes to the economy is acceptable.”

Concerns were raised about the availability of on-street parking, although planning officers considered it acceptable.

The shop has also been granted a licence to sell alcohol between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am to 6pm on Sunday.