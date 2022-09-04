Former Stamford rail station will soon become a three-bed home
It served as a railway station for over 100 years
A plot on a former train station that served the Great Northern Railway network has bene listed on the housing market for £900,000 – thanks to planning permission being granted to convert it into a modern property.
The Old Station on Main Street in Belmesthorpe near Stamford sits on a 4.8 acre plot of land that recently received planning permission, with a large emphasis on environmental factors, for a three-bedroom single storey property.
The site has been listed by Savills at a guide price of £900,000 (see the full listing here) and planning permission comes with capability for three bedrooms, two ensuite bathrooms and a family bathroom, a large open plan kitchen/living area, utility room and private study space.
It is named the Old Station because of its position on the former Ryhall and Belmesthorpe railway station. Currently, the edge of the platform and crossing gate pillars is all that remains of its prior use.
The station opened way back in 1856 and was in operation until June 1959. It has been disused ever since and could now be given a complete makeover to become someone’s new home.
It is surrounded by open fields and mature planting, with river frontage onto the river Gwash, and it is just under three miles from Stamford.
Heating and hot water will come from ground sources, while external materials from the house will come from local sources whenever possible. Charred black timber cladding and aluminium curtain glazing are some of the materials approved so far.