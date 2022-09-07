4 hours ago

Four-storey townhouse with Lincoln Cathedral views costs just £800k

A reasonable price for such a great property in a lovely area
The Grade II listed building off Steep Hill in Lincoln catches the eye immediately. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

A Grade II listed townhouse from the early 18th century, spanning four floors and boasting beautiful views of Lincoln Cathedral, has been listed on the market at just £800,00.

Situated in the prime uphill location of Christ’s Hospital Terrace in Lincoln, just off the iconic Steep Hill in the heart of the Bailgate quarter, this home comes with plenty to shout about.

The five bedroom property, spread across four storeys, has been listed by estate agents Pygott & Crone at a guide price of just £800,000 (See the full listing here).

Views of Lincoln Cathedral from your roof terrace. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The building dates back to the early 18th century, and it maintains a lot of those traditional features throughout – while also offering “a wealth of charm and character”, according to the agent.

It further benefits from a self-contained ground floor apartment, two garages located nearby on Danesgate and an excellent roof terrace with raised decked patio areas where you can view Lincoln Cathedral from.

The house is located in an enviable location off Steep Hill. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Without further ado, lets take a closer look:

Bright colours and a stylish chandelier in the living area. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Patio doors leading from a snug onto the roof terrace. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The kitchen comes with integrated modern appliances and a skylight. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Unique furnishings and a classic fireplace – this house definitely keeps to its 18th century heritage. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Open plan living in the kitchen/diner. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Some bedrooms come with ample space in separate areas that appear to have been converted. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Five bedrooms are spread across four floors. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

Beamed ceilings offer a vintage feel to an otherwise modernly furnished home. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

There are a total of four bathrooms inside. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

The top floor bathroom stretches out to a cosy bathtub at the end. | Photo: Pygott & Crone

