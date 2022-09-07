Four-storey townhouse with Lincoln Cathedral views costs just £800k

A Grade II listed townhouse from the early 18th century, spanning four floors and boasting beautiful views of Lincoln Cathedral, has been listed on the market at just £800,00.

Situated in the prime uphill location of Christ’s Hospital Terrace in Lincoln, just off the iconic Steep Hill in the heart of the Bailgate quarter, this home comes with plenty to shout about.

The five bedroom property, spread across four storeys, has been listed by estate agents Pygott & Crone at a guide price of just £800,000 (See the full listing here).

The building dates back to the early 18th century, and it maintains a lot of those traditional features throughout – while also offering “a wealth of charm and character”, according to the agent.

It further benefits from a self-contained ground floor apartment, two garages located nearby on Danesgate and an excellent roof terrace with raised decked patio areas where you can view Lincoln Cathedral from.

Without further ado, lets take a closer look: