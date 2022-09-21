Friends of Lincoln Castle group holding showcase weekend

There will be a variety of activities taking place

The Friends of Lincoln Castle group are holding a showcase weekend on 24 and 25 September 2022.

For over 35 years, the Friends of Lincoln Castle (FOLC) have supported Lincoln Castle through education, training and assisting visitors in their enjoyment and understanding of it.

To celebrate this, as well as to try and increase their membership, the various groups within FOLC will demonstrate their activities all this weekend.

Over the two days there will be a number of events, including:

The ‘Prison Group’ will, in costume, be giving guided tours of the Victorian Prison and telling stories of life in it.

The ‘Garrison’, also in costume, will set up their tented encampment in the Castle Bailey.

The ‘Guides’ will provide a series of tours of the Bailey throughout each day, as well as tours around the Castle Walls.

For the families and children there will also be a photographic themed ‘Treasure Hunt’ with the chance to win a Lincoln Castle Family annual pass.

Additionally, there will be a series of talks on various topics relating to the castle. Spaces for these talks are limited, so please book in advance through the Lincoln Castle website

Ann, who has been a volunteer at Lincoln Castle for a number of years, recently passed her assessment to become a Guide. She said: “I really love showing people around from all over the world and hopefully sharing my enthusiasm for this wonderful medieval castle.

“As a retired person, it’s also an opportunity to use my little grey cells and keep my brain active as I enjoy my retirement.”

Andrew is part of the Friends’ Prison Group, and plays the role of the Prison Warden, complete with uniform and menacing stare! Andrew said: “I originally came to Lincoln Castle to actually visit it, and I enjoyed the tour so much I enquired about joining the Friends of Lincoln Castle group.

“I joined the Prison Group because I like to give back to the community. I feel that when you do volunteering like this, you’re giving back to the community, you’re entertaining and you’re enlightening people, and it helps people understand and learn the historical sides of the life and what life was like.”

Find out more about the Friends of Lincoln Castle and see a timetable of all the events over the FOLC Showcase Weekend at www.folc.co.uk.

Entry to the grounds is free. Admission charges apply for the tours, Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta.