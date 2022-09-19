Gallery: The Queen’s funeral brings hundreds to Lincoln Castle and Cathedral

Hundreds of people gathered inside Lincoln Cathedral and the castle grounds to watch the historic state funeral service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen’s state funeral took place on Monday, September 19, as her life as Britain’s longest serving monarch was remembered, honoured and commemorated during an emotionally-charged service.

The service took place inside Westminster Abbey, and it was the first funeral of a British monarch to be held at the church since 1760 – only fitting for someone who has served at the pinnacle of the realm for 70 years.

Members of the Royal Family, as well as other monarchies around the globe, were joined by heads of state, overseas government and the Dean of Westminster during the funeral – and millions of people across the country tuned in on television to watch.

Screenings were held across Lincolnshire in notable venues, including St Botolph’s Church in Boston, and Lincoln Castle and Cathedral.

Over 600 people attended Lincoln Castle to watch the service on the big screen, and around 200 more were inside Lincoln Cathedral absorbing the atmosphere of this historic occasion.

A rendition of the national anthem was played at midday, which saw those in attendance at Lincoln Castle rise to their feet in an act of patriotic solidarity with the Royal Family during this difficult time.

Photographer John Aron captured the emotion of the event, and you can see his full gallery of pictures below: