Government funding of almost £750k secured to make Grimsby streets safer

A pot of money from the Government has been secured to help make streets in the East Marsh are of Grimsby safer.

The Home Office Safer Streets funding has been allocated to our area following a successful joint bid by North East Lincolnshire Council, The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Humberside (OPCC).

The partnership has been awarded £749,500 to help give community groups in the patch a jump start.

The aim of the project is to reduce incidents of crime, drug offences, ASB and to help residents be safe and feel safe.

The latest batch of funding follows other successful bids for North East Lincolnshire, including, most recently, for the West Marsh area.

Funding from that project saw new CCTV cameras installed near crime & anti-social behaviour ‘hot spots’, an underpass cleaned, rejuvenated with additional lighting and a new mural installed, a number of alleyways cleared with new gates installed, and some crime prevention tools like security lighting and locks handed to residents.

Councillor Ron Shepherd explained that the Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner were now inviting community groups on the East Marsh to come forward and bid for the cash: “I’m really pleased to see this money once again coming to our patch, benefitting our residents. It’s testament to the strong partnership developed between the Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“I want to really encourage groups in East Marsh to come forward and have conversations with us about this funding, go through the terms and look at how this can be used to impact the lives and security of residents of the East Marsh in the future.

“How can this funding be used to make the streets safer and the residents feel more secure? That’s the question we’re asking community groups.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison said: “I am delighted my office has worked in partnership with North East Lincolnshire Council to secure this funding which I hope will be of great benefit to residents.

“It will deliver initiatives that will improve the environment, prevent and reduce crimes and anti-social behaviour, improving the security of the community and making a sustainable change for everyone living and working there.”

This is the fourth round of the Home Office Safer Streets Fund. Groups have until Monday 10th October to bid for funding.

To find out more, visit www.sectorsupportnel.org.uk/safer-streets-4-east-marsh.