Grantham veterans’ final farewell at Queen’s funeral

“She was extremely important to us – she was our Commander In Chief”

Former members of the armed services were amongst those who said a final farewell to the Queen in Grantham.

Her Majesty’s funeral was screened in St Wulfram’s Church to a large group of mourners.

For veterans, it was a chance to pay respects to their former Commander in Chief, while others felt like they had lost their own “gran”.

Mourners joined in with millions around the country in two minutes’ silence as Her Majesty left for the final time.

James Hill, former warrant officer in the Royal Logistics Corps, and Simon Auckland, formally of the Army Catering Corps, have more than 50 years’ military experience between them.

James said: “I went to London and stood in line for six hours to pay my respects to Her Majesty while she was lying-in-state, representing all those veterans who weren’t able to make the trip.

“She was extremely important to the armed forces. We swear an oath of allegiance to Queen and country – she was our Commander In Chief.

“It was a very solemn experience to witness her funeral.”

Jonathan Bower and Paul O’Reilly described the event as “a fantastic send-off for Her Majesty.”

Jonathan said: “She meant a lot to both of us. We wanted to pay tribute to her anyway we can.

“I thought they hymns and readings were perfect – as you would expect with the Queen choosing them herself.”

Paul said: “It really got me when the lone piper played and then fell silent – the emotion hit me then and I got choked up.”

The Grantham church felt like an extension of Westminster Abbey as mourners sung and paid their respects.

Some were visibly moved by the ceremony.

Susan Niewszasinsk said: “Everyone’s lost their gran, their constant. It upset me more than I expected. I feel like I was there in Westminster.

“I’m glad I was able to come here to watch it with other people and wasn’t on my own – it was a beautiful service.”

Pauline Curzon said: “This is a momentous occasion. It was the right setting to show the funeral – it felt very respectful.”

Her husband Neville, who is 79, told how he once saw the Queen from his bedroom window at the age of 10, adding: “I’ve been a fan ever since.”

Flowers had been laid on the nearby St Peter’s Hill green since her passing was announced, with a Paddington Bear at the head.

Matt Simons said: “The service was a very dignified, and I welcome the opportunity for reflection in the church. St Wulfram’s have opened their doors everyday to extend their hospitality.

“We’re most grateful to the Queen for her 70 years of loyal service, and have every confidence her son and eventually grandson will follow in her steps.”