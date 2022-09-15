Grimsby fishing community pay their respects to The Queen

Representatives of the fishing industry and the Fishermen’s Mission have taken time to reflect and pay their respects to the late monarch as they viewed a copy of the late Queen’s first official portrait in the Muriel Barker Gallery during a private event at Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre.

Members of the public are reminded that they are welcome to take the time to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by visiting the gallery, free of charge, between 10am and 4pm Tuesday to Sunday until the end of December.

The original portrait, by artist Pietro Annigoni, hangs in the Fishmonger’s Hall in London.

Only two copies of the original portrait were made for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Grimsby Fishing Heritage Centre was fortunate enough to be one of the venues receiving a copy.

The copy stands at around 7ft tall in the Muriel Barker Gallery among two exhibitions commemorating the town’s connections between Iceland, The Worshipful Company of Fishmongers and Billingsgate Fish Market.

It has been kindly loaned to the centre by the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers.