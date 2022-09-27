Grimsby hospital cancels outpatient appointments due to high demand

The trust which runs Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby has cancelled outpatient appointments and elective surgical procedures for the remainder of the week due to “extremely high levels of demand”.

The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust said it will contact patients directly if appointments need cancelled and anyone who isn’t contacted should attend as planned.

Cancer treatments will continue as normal and, at this stage, the trust said it has no plans to cancel diagnostic tests.

Elective procedures and appointments due to be carried out at Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole & District Hospital will also go ahead as planned.

Chief Operating Officer Shaun Stacey said: “I completely understand how frustrating this will be if you or a loved one was due to come into Grimsby for treatment this week and I am very sorry to have had to take this step.

“Your health will always be our top priority and our teams are working extremely hard to provide emergency care to those with the greatest need.

“However, demand for our services has been incredibly high for a sustained period of time and, in order to continue to meet those demands, this was the only option open to us.”

He added: “If you have a loved one who has been in our care, but you have now been told they’re ready to come home, we’d appreciate it if you could come and collect them as soon as possible.

“No-one wants to be in hospital for longer than they need to be and, when demand for beds is high, it also helps us to ensure that these beds are given to those who need them most.”

The second way patients can help is to consider whether they really need to come to the Emergency Departments or if there is another way they can get the help they need.

Mr Stacey said: “If there isn’t, then please don’t put off coming. We are still here if you need us.

“However, if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do, please call the NHS 111 line for advice from their specialist clinical team.

“You can also speak to your GP or pharmacist for advice and, if you live in North East Lincolnshire or are registered with a GP in the area, you can call the Single Point of Access (SPA) clinical team on 01472 256256.

“Anyone coming to A&E who doesn’t need urgent emergency treatment is likely to have a long wait, as we will always prioritise seeing patients in the greatest need of our care.

“Once again, I apologise and thank you for your understanding and support.”