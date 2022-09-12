Iconic Lincoln Bailgate ice cream shop closing this weekend

A popular ice cream parlour in the Bailgate area of Lincoln will be closing this weekend as the manager is taking semi-retirement — and she’d like to thank all the customers for their support over the last 28 years.

Dennetts has been providing dairy ice cream since 1926, stocking Lincolnshire Co-op, farm shops and restaurants, and its popular parlour in the Bailgate, which has been in the family for over 25 years.

A E Dennett & Son Ltd also runs an ice cream parlour in Spilsby, as well as supplying wholesalers across the county, which will both continue once the Lincoln shop closes on Sunday, September 18.

Manager Claire Dennett took over the Bailgate premises when it was an American-themed parlour in 1995, and the family quickly put their own stamp on it.

After 28 years Claire, who turns 65 this November, has decided to take semi-retirement and will now run the firm’s Spilsby shop Sweet Vanilla.

Claire told The Lincolnite: “I am very grateful for all the customers and friends I’ve made. I am looking forward to a new challenge and seeing more of my two granddaughters, and spending more time with my husband Robin.

“I was born in Lincoln and feel very at home in the city. I have very fond memories, and the notorious Christmas Market was hard work. I will miss it, but am positively looking forward.

“It’s been wonderful, really hard work, but amazing. I have seen some changes in the Bailgate and in the city over the years and am proud to have been part of Lincoln, and we will continue to service Lincolnshire.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the customers for their amazing support over the years and I have had lots of lovely messages from them recently.”

The Lincoln ice cream parlour will be closing for the final time after sunset on Sunday, but the Spilsby branch will remain open and the business will continue to supply wholesalers with their delicious products.

The building was previously put up for sale and in March 2020. Claire said at the time that any new landlord would have to honour a three-year lease. She is now focusing on readjusting her work-life balance by running the firm’s Spilsby shop, which is nearer to her home.

Claire’s daughter Kate worked at the Lincoln parlour as a teenager before moving back to the area 10 years ago, and she is now running the manufacturing side of the business as a company director.

Kate said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved – it was mostly all Claire’s hard work over the last 28 years.”

Sweet Vanilla in Spilsby is currently open three days a week, but this will increase after the closure of the Lincoln shop, with additional opening days/times to be announced soon.