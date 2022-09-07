Impassioned plea to protect future of Stamford theatre

Pleas to protect Stamford Arts Centre have raised concerns that the area’s cultural venue is “dying on its feet”.

South Kesteven District Council’s Culture and Visitor Economy Scrutiny Committee heard from local councillors, residents and theatre staff, while discussing a refresh of the authority’s cultural strategy.

Councillor Richard Cleaver told the committee that many residents were “concerned about the future of the art centre and what we can do to ensure that it thrives”.

“The arts centre is one of the jewels in Stamford’s crown, as the town is one of the jewels in SKDC’s crown and I don’t think anyone would like that situation to be compromised,” he said.

He said the district’s cultural offering was something to be proud of, adding it was admired in bordering counties, and implored the committee not to retreat or walk away from it.

He said Stamford needed a plan for the growing population and to expand the offer for young people.

Resident Steve Burnett said there was “unease” among locals about “the moribund state of the Stamford Arts Centre”.

“Right now there’s huge frustration amongst Art Centre users who see an institution that appears to be dying on its feet, and have not been able to get answers to some of the questions we’ve been asking,” he said.

“It lacks vitality, vigour and energy but that doesn’t mean that it hasn’t the potential to be vital and alive and glowing with health.”

He said residents understood the economic impact of the past two years, but called for “urgent action to give the centre a chance to flourish”.

However, he said staffing had been “cut to the bone” and that there was a lack of direction around rebuilding the activity of the centre.

Solutions he suggested including setting up a Friends of Stamford Arts Centre group, reopening the cafe and bringing back an information centre.

Henry Sauntson, from Stamford Shoestring Theatre Company, said there had been a decrease in footfall and fewer seats sold at productions.

He said the centre needed to be seen more as rooms for hire for amateurs.

“It needs to attract and retain professional touring productions. It needs to speak to its public, it needs to attract them in it needs to keep them in,” he said.

He feared it could become viewed as a “glorified village hall”. “It needs to be the beating heart of that vibrant artistic population,” he explained.

Karen Whitfield, SKDC’s Head of Leisure, told councillors she held positive meetings with residents.

She said that despite a reduced staffing structure there were “some really green shoots of success” and that the new team was more cohesive.

She told members the cafe was needed desperately and was being marketed, but said it was “important we get the right operator in there”.

She praised the idea of a local community group getting involved and noted the centre was used by a number of young people including New College and Wildcats Youth Drama group.

She added the gallery was booked until May 2023 with enquiries through to 2024.

She acknowledged that the impact of the COVID pandemic, alongside the loss of the cafe operator had left it feeling lacking, but said the prospects for the centre were improving.