4 hours ago

In court: Man charged with attempted murder of woman in Lincoln

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds
Police teams and forensic investigators in white suits arriving at a house on George Boole Drive | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A man charged with attempted murder after a woman was badly injured in an alleged stabbing in Lincoln has today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

The woman was found to have stab wounds to her back, chest and arm after police were called to the property in George Boole Drive on Wednesday 17 August.

Samir Ahmed Alim, 39, of George Boole Drive, appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court.

A forensic examiner seen in an upstairs room in the house. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Alim spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing and did not enter a plea to the attempted murder charge.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, defending Alim, asked for the plea and trial preparation to be adjourned until November.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a provisional trial date at Lincoln Crown Court on 13 February next year.

Alim will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 November and was remanded back into custody.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Judge Sjolin Knight told him: “I have set a timetable in this case which will culminate if you plead not guilty in a trial next February.

“But we will have a further court hearing between now and then on 3 November.”

Following the incident the woman, aged in her 40s, was described as being in a serious condition in hospital.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite