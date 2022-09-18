In pictures: Lincoln City Half Marathon 2022

More than 1,200 people took part in the first Lincoln City Half Marathon today, organised by Curly’s Athletes, in partnership with Lincoln City Foundation.
Flags celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II accompanied runners on Sunday, September 18, the eve of Her Majesty’s funeral.
The race, which spanned streets across central and south Lincoln, had been was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was welcomed by athletes of all experience levels, many raising money for charity.
The top three female runners were:
Patricia Jackman 1st women
Claire Wheat 2nd place women
Sarah hill – 3rd place women
The top three male runners were:
Adam dalton 1st place men’s
Wayne Lathwell 2nd place men’s
Luke Harrison 3rd Place men’s