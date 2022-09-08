In pictures: University of Lincoln graduations 2022

Students at the University of Lincoln have been celebrating their hard-earned graduations at Lincoln Cathedral this week, overcoming the difficulty of a pandemic to receive their honours.
Graduation ceremonies are being held at Lincoln Cathedral all week, allowing students to get the send-off their hard work deserves through difficult circumstances.
It has been an educational challenge like no other, with students facing remote learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was a celebratory mood in Lincoln as people enjoyed the culmination of their university studies.
The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes was in attendance at the cathedral to capture the event: