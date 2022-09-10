International ‘Exercise Cobra Warrior’ draws in the crowds at RAF Waddington
The Exercise continues until September 23
Plane enthusiasts have come from as far-flung reaches as Australia and China to see the international flights at RAF Waddington on Exercise Cobra Warrior.
Tornados from Germany and Typhoons from Italy are among the planes whipping up fervour amongst the fanatics, who, with cameras, are waiting for the perfect shot.
Over a three week period they will see 75 aircraft at a time simulate attacking and defending targets, with the war in Ukraine adding a mood of urgency to the manoeuvres.
Group Captain Andrew Burton told BBC Look North: “The mood amongst the pilots and aircrew is as it ever was – one of steely determination – we’re ready, we’re here and we’re willing to do whatever we are called to do.”