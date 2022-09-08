Jonathan Van Tam to sit on Lincolnshire health board in “coup” for county

The group will be responsible for planning and coordinating the county’s health services

The appointment of Boston’s medical leader Jonathan Van Tam to Lincolnshire’s new Integrated Care Board (ICB) has been declared a “coup” for the county.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Adults and Community Wellbeing Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday was told the former UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer – who played a key role during the COVID pandemic – would sit on the board as the Chair of the Quality Committee.

The ICB replaces the former Lincolnshire Clinicial Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and is part of the Government’s Integrated Care Systems plans which aim to bring public bodies closer together in the provision of public health.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) will be responsible for planning and coordinating all health services on behalf of local people, as well as working with partners and the public to develop a plan for meeting the health needs of its population, managing the local NHS budget and arranging for the provision of local health services.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation and most community facilities.

Reporting to councillors on Wednesday, Glen Garrod, Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Director for Adult Care and Community Wellbeing, confirmed Jonathan Van Tam’s appointment on the committee.

He said: “This is quite a coup for us in Lincolnshire to have Jonathan among us.

“He, of course, had a certain profile nationally with national reporting on COVID.”

Mr Van Tam, the Pro-Vice Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine and Sciences at Nottingham, became famed for his unique style during Downing Street press conferences on the COVID pandemic.

The Boston United fan’s answers even included a few football analogies.

He has been honoured with several national awards and even been knighted for his public health work.

In March, he was granted the freedom of Boston in recognition of his work and his local significance.