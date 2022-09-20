Last opportunity to sign Lincolnshire Books of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes can be paid until later today
Tributes to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II can be paid in Lincolnshire books of condolence until later today.
Books of condolence have been open at civic buildings, cathedrals and other community spaces since Her Majesty’s death at Balmoral, aged 96.
Her funeral took place on Monday, September 20, viewed my millions around the globe. Many gathered in Lincolnshire to pay their respects and to watch the events of the day unfold, including Lincoln Castle and Lincoln Cathedral.
The Queen was buried in a private ceremony, alongside her husband the Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
Visitors to Lincoln Cathedral have been able to sign a book of condolence, and an online book has also been shared in the days after her death.
Books will close at the following times on Tuesday, September 20:
- Grimsby Town Hall – 4pm
- Lincoln Guildhall – 7pm
- Lincoln City Hall – 5pm
Books will be kept in council archives. Some will be made available online.