Lincoln bells ring out in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

There were 96 rings for each year of Her Majesty’s life

Lincoln’s Guildhall joined a number of other major landmarks in the city and Lincolnshire in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The building’s bells rang out 96 times, one for each year of her life, at 20 second intervals, for more than 30 minutes.

The event also marked the opening of a book of condolences and official location for laying floral tributes to Her Majesty within the Guildhall.

Passers by paid tribute to the Queen as the bells rang out.

Visitor John Miller was among them. He said: “She was a lady devoted to do her job right until she died, and that’s what she’s done. It’s sad to see her go.”

Her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has now ascended to the throne as King Charles III and will lead the country in mourning the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.

He is due to address the nation at 6pm Friday, September 9.

Further memorial events are set to take place this weekend, including a series of proclamations of the new King on Sunday (September 11).

The High Sheriff Jasmit Kaur Phull will read her proclamation of the new King at Lincoln Cathedral at around 1pm.

After this, The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, Rosanne Kirk, accompanied by the City Sheriff Jasmit Kaur Phull and the city council’s chief executive and town clerk Angela Andrews will read the city proclamations on Lincoln High Street at 3pm, Boultham Park bandstand at 4pm, and Castle Hill by the east gate of Lincoln Castle at 5pm.

The Mayor of Lincoln Rosanne Kirk said: “On behalf of the City of Lincoln Council it is with great sadness we have learnt of the sad passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. We send our deepest condolences to members of her family at this extremely sad time.

“It was a pleasure to welcome her to our city on several occasions, most recently in the year 2000 for the Maundy Thursday Service held in Lincoln Cathedral. Each visit was a great honour for Lincoln, bringing joy and happiness to all those who filled our streets to welcome her.

“We will forever be indebted for her public service to our country and beyond.”