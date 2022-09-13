22 hours ago

Lincoln Castle to screen Queen’s funeral, council services to close

Screenings at the Cathedral too
An aerial view of Lincoln Castle and surrounding castle walls. | Photo: Historic England

Lincoln Castle will screen the funeral of Queen Elizebeth II on Monday as Lincolnshire County Council confirmed the closure of several services for the bank holiday.

Lincolnshire County Council said the changes would allow staff to pay their respects to Her Majesty as the county joins the nationwide mourning on September 19.

The funeral will begin at 11am.

“The grounds of Lincoln Castle will remain open and a large screen will be displaying the funeral for those wishing to pay their respects alongside other members of their community,” said a spokesperson.

However, they added that the Medieval Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and Magna Carta vault at Lincoln Castle will remain closed.

Lincoln Cathedral also confirmed it will be hosting a screen in its nave for mourners to watch the funeral on.

The following county council services will be closed or not operating on Monday:

The registration service will operate usual bank holiday service with emergency provision for deaths only.