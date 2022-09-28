Lincoln duo deny murder of man found in River Witham

A trial date has been set for next February

Two men today (Wednesday) denied a charge of murder after a body was found in the River Witham in Lincoln.

The victim, Igors Petrovs, was found in the River Witham in the Waterside North area on 24 August, Lincolnshire Police said.

Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, were charged with murder and remanded in custody at Lincolnshire Magistrates’ Court.

Both men today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court where they pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Petrovs on 21 August.

Spiridonvos also denied a second charge of doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice on 25 August.

It is alleged Spiridonvos provided a statement to the police about his movements and that of the deceased which he knew was false.

Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a provisional trial date at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 February next year.

The trial is expected to last up to ten days.

Both men were remanded back into custody until their next court appearance for a pre-trial hearing on 20 January.

Judge Hirst told them: “Your trial will be on 27 February next year.”