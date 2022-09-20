Lincoln takeaway gives over 400 free meals to the homeless

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone for all their support”

A chippy takeaway in Lincoln which opened just over a month ago has already given out over 400 free meals to the homeless in the city.

Corner Chippy on Clasketgate is run by Mustafa Mehmet, supported by Topkapi takeaway owner Kubilay who is known locally as Charlie Brown.

Since opening on August 8, it has been offering free food to the homeless people of Lincoln, something Charlie feels very passionate about.

He said that the story of the takeaway’s opening touched people’s hearts after they read in The Lincolnite that homeless people in Lincoln can eat for free all year round from Corner Chippy.

Charlie said one local farmer is now giving him a few free sacks of potatoes every week, a volunteer called Mr Carl is now volunteering in the takeaway who he’d like to thank for his help, and the public donated around £80, which he said was unexpected but he was really grateful for.

He said: “The story touched people’s hearts and I have made a lot of friends since. One man was crying to me saying he hadn’t seen his son for 20 years who is on the streets and he wanted to help.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone for all their support. We hope we can still get the support during this upcoming cold winter with the rocketing prices. We are trying to keep our prices to a minimum.”

Corner Chippy is open 12-3pm and then again between 6pm and 5am seven days a week.

He added that the takeaway would like to extend its licence until 6am in the future “for Lincoln’s booming night life”.