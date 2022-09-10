Lincoln village couple’s secret to 60 years of happy marriage

A couple living in Washingborough recently celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary and said the secret to a happy marriage is “to be very loyal to each other, a lot of give and take from both of us.”

Brian Baker, 83, is originally from West London but was based at RAF Manby near Louth, where he previously worked as a Wireless Mechanic, before later becoming a barber.

He first met his wife Marlene, who is now 83, at a dance in Louth in 1960 before getting married in the Lincolnshire town two years later on September 8, 1962.

They have enjoyed countless special memories together including many holidays in Cyprus, where their daughter Sally lived for 11 years.

The couple lived in West London in the early stages of their marriage before moving to Lincolnshire after their son Richard was born in 1965. They bought their first bungalow in Waddington and their daughter Sally was born in 1968.

In 1971, the happy couple moved to Heighington Heights and they have always lived in either Washingborough or Heighington ever since.

Marlene then worked for Heighington Post Office and Brian was employed by Royal Mail as a postman. He then moved on to be a counter clerk at the main post office on Guildhall Street (now the Mailbox bar).

Marlene took over Heighington Post Office as Postmistress in 1986 before Brian retired from head office to join her in running the business in 1990, which is now a residential property.

Brian and Marlene love spending time with their two adult children, grandchildren Emily, Maria and Joseph, and great grandson Alexander.

They will celebrate their anniversary with family and friends at Washingborough Hall on Saturday, September 10.

When asked about 60 years together and the secret to a happy marriage, Brian and Marlene said: “To be very loyal to each other, a lot of give and take from both of us, and accept there will be highs and lows through 60 years. There have been a lot more highs than lows. We have a lot of love and respect for each other.

“The best result of our marriage is our two ‘children’ Richard and Sally. We are extremely proud of them, and what beautiful grandchildren they have given us.

“Not forgetting our adorable little Alexander, our first much-loved great-grandchild.”