Lincolnites pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Lincoln Cathedral

As the era of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II ends, and the reign of King Charles III begins, the people of Lincolnshire have been mourning the departed monarch and paying their respects at Lincoln Cathedral.

Inside, candles are being lit to shine a light on her legacy and floral tributes are being placed by the grieving public, whilst others spent time in quiet contemplation to honour a life of duty to all members of the commonwealth.

An upset man told BBC Look North: “I’ve been grieving since she passed away. I’m not a royalist but she’s been there for her country for the past 70 years.”

One woman said: “It does feel like you’ve lost someone close to you and there’s that need to gather with family.

“Knowing that everyone here feels like family, it’s actually very healing after the few years that we’ve had.”