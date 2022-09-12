Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce has a new chair

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of its new Chair of its Board of Directors.

Craig Harris, currently executive chairman and CEO of Total Vehicle Solutions, will succeed incumbent Chair, Gary Headland.

Lincoln-Born, Craig faces the challenge of being Chair with a wealth of commercial experience, having been involved in manufacturing business over the last 30 years and more recently supporting the set-up of two local family-run businesses.

Craig said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the new Chair of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and my first priority will be to get to know our people and learn more about our members, their concerns, and challenges so that I might better help the Board and Chamber Senior Management Team support them.

“Optimistic about business growth and the role the Chamber plays in advocating economic growth, locally, I hope to bring real life current experience of facing up to business challenges, including Brexit, Covid, Supply Chain, labour shortages.

“I hope that I can use my experience to help our local business community thrive by being a voice for them and tackling challenges head on.

“Taking up this position is a great opportunity to really help businesses, great and small, find their potential and grow with one common goal – making Lincolnshire a thriving place to live and work.

Simon Beardsley, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Craig as the Chair of our Board of Directors.

“Craig has vast experience, across different sectors and shapes and size of businesses, so I am confident the experience he brings will really support and further guide the strategic direction of the Chamber and more importantly supporting our members and wider business community to grow and prosper.”