Lincolnshire children lucky to see Crown Jewels before Queen’s passing
Their trip to London came at an emotional time for the nation
Children at a Lincolnshire primary school felt privileged to see The Crown Jewels, including The Queen’s crown, during a trip to London shortly before it was put on top of The Queen’s coffin.
Nettleton Community Primary School were on a long-planned trip to London this week and took in sights such as the Tower of London, with The Crown Jewels, and St Paul’s Cathedral.
One child told BBC Look North: “We went to see The Queen’s crown and it was really shiny. We were really lucky to see them before they put it on top of The Queen’s coffin.”
Teacher Angela Parry said: “The fact that we saw The Crown Jewels just moments before they were whisked away, was a really special thing for the children, and I hope that’s given them a connection to the king’s coronation when that eventually comes.”
A Yeoman Warder was happy to have his photo taken with us! pic.twitter.com/PNg3bAgEkg
— North Wolds Fed (@NorthWoldsFed) September 15, 2022
We were really lucky to see the changing of the guard at The Tower of London – not sure who was more excited, the adults or the children!! pic.twitter.com/lofkzH9U2c
— North Wolds Fed (@NorthWoldsFed) September 15, 2022
We were fortunate to be able to go inside St.Paul’s Cathedral and have the opportunity for prayer and quiet reflection. pic.twitter.com/I1xoz0TsG0
— North Wolds Fed (@NorthWoldsFed) September 16, 2022
Waving goodbye to London – we have had an amazing time and have so many things to share when we get home! pic.twitter.com/cDgQvWKqfR
— North Wolds Fed (@NorthWoldsFed) September 16, 2022