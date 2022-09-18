4 hours ago

Lincolnshire children lucky to see Crown Jewels before Queen’s passing

Their trip to London came at an emotional time for the nation

Children at a Lincolnshire primary school felt privileged to see The Crown Jewels, including The Queen’s crown, during a trip to London shortly before it was put on top of The Queen’s coffin.

Nettleton Community Primary School were on a long-planned trip to London this week and took in sights such as the Tower of London, with The Crown Jewels, and St Paul’s Cathedral.

One child told BBC Look North: “We went to see The Queen’s crown and it was really shiny. We were really lucky to see them before they put it on top of The Queen’s coffin.”

Teacher Angela Parry said: “The fact that we saw The Crown Jewels just moments before they were whisked away, was a really special thing for the children, and I hope that’s given them a connection to the king’s coronation when that eventually comes.”