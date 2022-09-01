Lincolnshire coastal medical school plans approved

Bidding to attract new staff to the area

A new health and training campus in Mablethorpe has been given life by councillors.

East Lindsey District Council’s proposals for a “Campus for Future Living” were approved by the authority’s planning committee on Thursday.

It will include a faculty building housing laboratories, consultation spaces, lecture and ancillary facilities including a public facing café and a seven bedroom accommodation block for short-term stays for researchers.

The development also includes associated public open space with play area, parking for 36 vehicles, mobility scooter parking/charging and a new entrance road connecting to the existing roundabout.

Councillor Tony Howard, local ward member, told councillors: “This is a most welcome project for Mablethorpe and offers something absolutely unique and innovative to the world, not just the town and that’s probably a first.”

Councillor Stephen Eyre said that with the additional approval of the Station Sports and Leisure Centre the green light for these plans was a “wonderful day for Mablethorpe”.

“How wonderful to see the town diversifying. It’s bringing a bit of quality development to the town and I applaud it,” he added.

The facility will receive around £8.5m as part of the council’s Town’s Funding bid.

It will be run in partnership with the Universities of Lincoln and Nottingham alongside the new Lincoln Medical School and will research ageing and ageing better.

The Campus for Living plans hope to attract new health care professionals to the area, as well as enable clinicians to have continued professional development.

The site will also provide a base for the development and testing of Midi-tech applications.

In a piece on the health centre on the Towns Fund website, organisers say the seaside town has “high levels of poor health and 58% of its working population describe themselves as inactive, compared to 20% in England”.