Lincolnshire council bosses’ wishlist from new PM Liz Truss

New Prime Minister Liz Truss needs to deliver help for Lincolnshire people and businesses with soaring energy bills, council leaders said.

The new Conservative leader will step into Downing Street on Tuesday with no shortage of issues on her plate.

We asked each Lincolnshire council leader what they most hoped to see from her.

From delivering on Boris Johnson’s levelling up pledges to ensuring that the area gets its fair share of funding, here’s what they said.

Lincolnshire County Council

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate Liz on becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party.

“No doubt her first job, once she has selected her cabinet and her ministers, will be to address the cost-of-living challenges which will be facing not only the people of Lincolnshire but our businesses and councils.

“I will continue to ask the government to look at our requests for a fairer funding formula to give us the right level of resources we need to continue to deliver the services the people of our county need and deserve.

“As our new Prime Minister, I also urge Liz Truss to ensure that the devolution measures in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill are passed through Parliament to get these arrangements up and running.

“We need a cast iron commitment to the devolution framework articulated in the white paper earlier this year to devolve more money and power to Lincolnshire.”

West Lindsey District Council

Council Leader Owen Bierley said: “I’d really like the new government to bring forward and deliver Fairer Funding for rural areas such as ours as a priority, though clearly offering reassurance about responding to the cost of living crisis rates highly too!”

City of Lincoln Council

City of Lincoln Council Leader councillor Ric Metcalfe said: “There are significant levels of disadvantage in Lincoln. To be true to the promises made by the previous Johnson government about Levelling Up, urgent measures are needed to address the number of hard-pressed households across the city.”

Boston Borough Council

Councillor Paul Skinner said: “I would like to see the new government continue with the Levelling Up agenda process as we have a number of projects, including the PE21 scheme, which will transform and bring positive change to Boston.

“With pressures from the cost of living affecting our residents, I would like the new Government to make a reasonable settlement so that we can help the people in our borough more.

“I would also like an answer ahead of our budget settings across all three councils within the Partnership on why the funding element for the Internal Drainage Boards is not capped when our own council tax precept is capped.”

South Holland District Council

Leader of South Holland District Council Gary Porter said: “The new Prime Minister’s first priority needs to be getting to grips with energy costs and the security of supply. Both of these things are creating a very real sense of anxiety for people and they need to feel reassured that this international problem has a very British fix.

“Second is the general cost of living. The Prime Minister will need to convince the Bank of England to reduce interest rates to stop the squeeze on housing costs and fixing energy, fuel and interest rates should take the pressure off wage inflation and that will take the pressure off cost inflation.

“Third is fixing health and social care. That means reprioritising spend to cut down on waste in the system as well as tackling acute shortages of doctors, nurses and GPs as well as addressing the issue of ambulances queueing outside of hospitals.”

Liz Truss beat challenger Rishi Sunak for the keys to Number 10.

While the former Chancellor was preferred by Conservative MPs, Truss won the backing of Conservative party members by around 20,000 votes.