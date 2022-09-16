Lincolnshire dad-of-five says £2,500 energy bill cap ‘not realistic’

A father-of-five whose energy bills were soaring even before the recent price cap was announced by the government said it’s “not a realistic amount to be capping energy bills up for anyone who’s struggling now”.

Chris Clark is a self-employed musician and film maker living in Sleaford who saw his energy bills more than double and he had hoped the government would stop it spiralling out of control.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week that she will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years. A typical household energy bill will be capped at £2,500 annually until 2024.

Sleaford dad Chris told BBC Look North: “I don’t think it’s going to affect the people that really need the help. A cap of £2,500, that’s not a realistic amount to be capping energy bills at for anyone who’s struggling now.”

When asked what he would have wanted to hear from the government instead, he added: “I would have wanted to hear really that they were going to introduce this windfall tax. The energy companies are apparently making their biggest profits ever and I just don’t see why we’re paying for that.”