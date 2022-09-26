Lincolnshire food bank overwhelmed by demand from families

A Lincolnshire food bank is struggling to keep up with demand from people needing help.

Caistor Food Bank has been getting a steady stream of new people in need, and organisers are asking for donations of money for the first time.

In the last year, it has assisted nearly 3,000 people – a third of whom were children.

Trustee Thirza Dixon described the situation as “heartbreaking”.

“It’s the busiest period we’ve ever known. People are starting to panic how they will afford to both heat and eat,” she said.

“We get anywhere between two and four new people (some with families) a week. Many have never been to a food bank before.

“To ensure we have enough food to go round we have had to insist that people now get food parcels every two weeks, rather than on a weekly basis.

“One woman moved into her shed where she’s using a woodburner to save money.”

The food bank is facing a “triple whammy” as the cost of food, energy and fuel goes up.

Volunteers are having difficulty paying for fuel to drive to pick-up points for food donations.

The food bank also has to buy essential items which aren’t coming in, such as tinned meat, tinned fish, UHT milk and pet food.

Thirza said: “Unfortunately we have to pick them up and our volunteers can’t fund everything. We’ve always been able to rely on grants, but so many people are struggling at the moment.

“We’re noticing that people are asking for quick food to cook. People are telling us they can’t afford to cook potatoes on the hob for 20 minutes – they prefer microwave food instead.”

She says that seeing people in difficulty can be upsetting for their volunteers, who have “hearts of gold”.

Food Bank Manager, Brian Milne said, “We are incredibly grateful to the local businesses and residents who make donations to the food bank. Every donation made helps another human-being, a local, a neighbour. Donors to Caistor Food Bank should never doubt they are making a huge and valuable difference.

“Of course we gratefully accepts all food donations, but equally monetary donations are not just welcome, they are a necessity that we cannot do without.”

The food bank is based at the Caistor Methodist Church on Wednesday and Saturdays.

Local residents in need can also contact them via email [email protected], through Facebook, and donations can be made through their website.