Lincolnshire hospitals return to pre-COVID visiting rules
All remaining restrictions have been lifted
For the first time in over two years, Lincolnshire hospitals have returned to normal visiting arrangements that were in place before the outbreak of COVID-19.
Visitors to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust-run sites will no longer need to book an appointment to see their loved ones, and two visitors may be bedside at a time during a ward’s usual visiting times.
Outpatient services, emergency departments and maternity services have also returned to pre-COVID arrangements for the first time since the pandemic caused the nation to fall into lockdown in 2020.
ULHT runs Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston, County Hospital Louth and Grantham & District Hospital, with these new rules in place at all four sites across Lincolnshire.
There will still be infection prevention measures across the hospitals, such as the use of hand sanitiser and wearing a hospital-provided face mask in clinical areas, but this is a major step towards the ‘return to normality’ following a turbulent time.
However, anyone with recognised symptoms of COVID-19, or other illnesses such as vomiting, has been asked to not visit hospital until they are clear of their symptoms for at least 72 hours.
Director of Nursing at ULHT, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “We understand how valuable visiting is to our patients and their loved ones and we have worked incredibly hard to accommodate this wherever possible during the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that is as safe as can be for our patients, their visitors and our staff.
“We recognise that some wards and departments remain high risk and it may be necessary to introduce local precautions as advised by our Infection Prevention and Control team.
“Where this is the case, our ward teams will be working directly with patients and their families about updated arrangements to avoid any disappointment on arrival.
“Alternatives to visiting in person, such as video calling, remain in place to make sure everyone can stay connected.”