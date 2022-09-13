Lincolnshire hospitals to keep patient appointments during Queen’s funeral

Lincolnshire’s hospitals said that the majority of patient appointments on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be maintained.

However, Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust have confirmed they will be postponing “all planned surgeries, outpatient, diagnostic and phlebotomy appointments at our hospitals and in our community services”.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that some NHS trusts have postponed all non-urgent appointments on the bank holiday Monday.

A spokesperson for United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said plans were being put into place to “maintain the majority of patient appointments”.

They said appointment slots may need to be re-booked to prioritise urgent cases, where possible, but said: “Anyone with a planned outpatient appointment, diagnostic test, operation or procedure booked in ULHT hospitals for that day should attend as usual.

“We will endeavour to contact patients to confirm their appointments, however, if you haven’t heard from us and do not wish to attend, please use the contact details on your appointment letter to rearrange.”

Outlets including openDemocracy, the Independent and Metro have reported the cancellation of thousands of appointments on Monday.

NHS England has said the decision was “for trusts to make locally” according to openDemocracy.

A spokesperson for Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust said: “ We will be treating this as we do other Bank Holidays which means all planned surgeries, outpatient, diagnostic and phlebotomy appointments at our hospitals and in our community services will be postponed.

“We will be contacting affected patients directly and will look to arrange your appointments as quickly as possible.

“There may be some exceptional circumstances, such as chemotherapy, where your appointment needs to go ahead on Monday. Please do not call us, we will contact you directly.”

They said A&E departments will remain open as usual and added that for all other urgent health needs over the bank holiday, residents should contact NHS111 online www.111.nhs.uk or call 111.