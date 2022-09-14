Lincolnshire man exposed by paedophile hunters avoids jail

He sent sexual messages to five Facebook users

A Spalding man who sent sexual messages to five Facebook users who he believed were under-age girls was given a suspended jail sentence.

James Killner, 50, of Spalding Common, understood he was messaging teenage girls aged either 13 or 14, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

However, the profiles were infact decoys set up by a paedophile hunting group, the court was told.

Dawn Pritchard, prosecuting, said matters came to light in January 2019 when Killner was reported to the police by a family member.

Miss Pritchard added: “There are five girls, or fake girls.”

In each charge Killner admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, in which he did not reasonably believe she was 16 or over.

The offences occurred between January 31, 2019 and February 8, 2019 and began with the profile of a decoy 14-year-old girl who was named Ashley by a paedophile hunting group.

Miss Pritchard said Killner encouraged the child to touch herself, and chatted to her about boys and sex. He also sent naked photos of himself.

Killner encouraged a second 14-year-old decoy called Charlotte to touch herself, and engaged in the same kind of conversations with a 13-year-old decoy named Lily, Miss Pritchard added.

The court heard similar chats occurred with a 14-year-old decoy called Elle, and a 13-year-old decoy named Sophie.

Killner made no comment when he was arrested and interviewed on 8 February, 2019, but indicated at his first court appearance that he would plead guilty to the offences.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating, said there was a three and half year delay in sentencing Mr Killner for which he was not to blame.

During that time Killner had engaged with the Probation Service for an unrelated matter, and made excellent progress, Mr Cranmer-Brown added.

“In short, he has turned his life around.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said the root of Killner’s short lived offending was in his depression and grief after the death of his partner and other close family members.

Passing sentence Recorder James House QC said there was no doubt Killner’s offending passed the custodial threshold.

But Recorder House said he also had to take into account the three and half year delay in the case, Killner’s good progress and the fact his victims were not real girls.

Killner was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for two years and must also complete a Sexual Offenders Treatment Program.

He was also made the subject of a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and must complete 30 rehabilitation days.